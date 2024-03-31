Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ 16-run performance against Georgia

No. 5 Tennessee (22-5, 3-4 SEC) defeated No. 24 Georgia (22-4, 4-3 SEC), 16-11, on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The three-game series is tied, 1-1. Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

Georgia defeated the Vols, 16-2 in seven innings, in game No. 1 on Friday.

The Vols recorded 12 hits, including four home runs, on Saturday. Dalton Bargo, Blake Burke, Dean Curley, Dylan Dreiling and Christian Moore produced a multi-hit game for the Vols.

Kirby Connell (3-0) pitched five innings in relief for the Vols. He recorded two strikeouts.

Following Tennessee’s win against Georgia in game No. 2, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. His postgame media availability can be watched below.

