Tony Vitello recaps Tennessee’s win against Queens

No. 1 Tennessee (40-9, 17-7 SEC) recorded its 40th win of the season on Tuesday. The Vols defeated Queens (12-37, 8-16 ASUN), 6-3, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tuesday’s contest was the first between the Vols and Royals all time.

Tennessee has recorded 40-plus wins in each of its last five full seasons, matching the longest streak in program history (1993-97).

PHOTOS: A look at Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello through the years

Following the Vols’ non-conference win against Queens on Tuesday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire