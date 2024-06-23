Tony Vitello recaps Tennessee’s loss to Aggies in College World Series

No. 3 seed Texas A&M (53-13) defeated No. 1 seed Tennessee (58-13), 9-5, in game No. 1 of the College World Series Finals on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media and recapped the series-opening loss to the Aggies.

“Pretty straightforward, the team that played better won the game,” Vitello said. “They appeared more prepared, but I think that was a result of Gavin (Grahovac) puts a good swing on a pitch. It’s kind of the third time in a row we beat our guy that particular way, and then couple things don’t go our way.

“It kind of got emotional there, a little more emotional than it usually does, but for a proper reason, with the situation, but I think the basics come. They played better, and even though we didn’t bring our best, we’re within striking distance against their guy there at the end of the game.”

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire