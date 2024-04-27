Tony Vitello recaps series win versus Missouri

No. 3 Tennessee (36-7, 14-6 SEC) won its fifth consecutive game on Friday and improved to 29-2 at home.

The Vols defeated Missouri (19-25, 6-14 SEC), 3-2, on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee completed a series win against the Tigers and will look for a sweep on Saturday. Saturday’s series finale between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

After Saturday’s contest against Missouri at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the Vols will have six regular-season home games remaining.

Following Tennessee’s series win against Missouri on Friday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire