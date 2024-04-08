Tony Vitello recaps series win at Auburn

No. 4 Tennessee (26-6, 7-5 SEC) completed a Southeastern Conference series win on Sunday.

The Vols defeated Auburn (18-13, 2-10 SEC), 19-5 in seven innings, at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Sunday’s offensive performance marked the sixth time Tennessee has scored double-digit runs in SEC play this season.

Tennessee recorded 16 hits, including six home runs, in the series finale. Cal Stark (2), Dean Curley, Christian Moore and Kavares Tears hit home runs for the Vols.

Following the Vols’ run-rule win on Sunday at Auburn, seventh-year Tennessee head coach met with media. His postgame media availability can be watched below.

