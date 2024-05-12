Tony Vitello recaps series win at Vanderbilt

No. 1 Tennessee (42-9, 19-7 SEC) clinched a series win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Vols defeated Vanderbilt (33-18, 11-15 SEC), 7-6, at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee extended its win streak to nine games against Vanderbilt, while winning its eighth straight overall series.

Sunday’s series finale is slated for 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2. Tennessee will look for its third consecutive series sweep against Vanderbilt.

Following Tennessee’s series win against the Commodores on Saturday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability on Saturday can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire