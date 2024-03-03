Tony Vitello recaps series win versus Bowling Green

No. 8 Tennessee (10-1) defeated Bowling Green (2-5), 12-1 in seven innings, on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Saturday’s contest was the second of a three-game series between the Vols and Falcons. Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+. Andy Brock (play-by-play) and Caylan Arnold (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee won the series opener, 11-1 in eight innings, on Friday.

Following the Vols’ run-rule win on Saturday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. His postgame press conference can be watched below.

