Tony Vitello recaps series opening win against Missouri

No. 3 Tennessee (35-7, 13-6 SEC) opened a three-game Southeastern Conference series on Thursday. The Vols defeated Missouri (19-24, 6-13 SEC), 10-1, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Blake Burke’s 31-game hit streak ended on Thursday, a Tennessee program record. He went 0-for-5.

Tennessee recorded 10 hits in the contest, including home runs by Billy Amick (2), Hunter Ensley, Christian Moore, Cannon Peebles and Cal Stark.

AJ Causey (7-3) pitched six innings in relief for Tennessee, recording six strikeouts. He totaled 90 pitches, including 61 strikes, against 24 batters.

Following the Vols’ series opening win against Missouri on Thursday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

