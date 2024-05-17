Tony Vitello recaps series opening win versus South Carolina

No. 1 Tennessee (44-10, 20-8 SEC) defeated No. 23 South Carolina (33-19, 13-15 SEC), 9-3, on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Thursday’s contest was the first of a three-game series and will conclude regular-season play. The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be contested May 21-26 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

AJ Causey pitched 5.1 innings in relief for the Vols on Thursday. He recorded eight strikeouts and 87 pitches (51 strikes) against 24 batters.

Tennessee totaled nine hits against the Gamecocks, including home runs by Dylan Dreiling, Christian Moore (2) and Kavares Tears.

Following Tennessee’s series opening win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

