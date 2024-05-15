Tony Vitello recaps run-rule win against Belmont

No. 1 Tennessee (43-10, 19-8 SEC) played its final regular-season non-conference game of the season on Tuesday. The Vols defeated Belmont (24-28, 11-13 MVC), 10-0 in seven innings, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee will conclude regular-season play with a three-game series versus South Carolina, Thursday-Saturday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 21-26 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

READ: One interesting fact about every 2024 Tennessee baseball player

Following the Vols’ run-rule win against Belmont on Tuesday, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s postgame media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire