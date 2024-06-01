Tony Vitello recaps No. 1 Vols defeating Northern Kentucky

Seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello and Tennessee opened the Knoxville Regional with a, 9-3, win against No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (35-23).

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (51-11) will play in a winner’s bracket game on Saturday versus No. 3 seed Indiana (33-24-1). First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPNU.

“The guys played pretty good ball tonight,” Vitello said of Tennessee’s win on Friday. “Also, it’s very unique when you start this tournament no matter who you are because the set of circumstances are just different. It is on our home field, so that helps a little bit. They handled that stuff really well, so it benefited them. I think also they knew ahead of time they were going to be in a really competitive game. It’s good for us to get back on the field and compete.”

