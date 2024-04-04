Tony Vitello previews Tennessee-Auburn baseball series

Tennessee enters Week 8 of the 2024 college baseball season. Auburn (17-11, 1-8 SEC) will host No. 4 Tennessee (24-5, 5-4 SEC), Friday-Sunday, at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Tennessee-Auburn baseball series marks the third week of Southeastern Conference play.

Tennessee’s home SEC schedule in 2024 consists of series against Ole Miss (W, 2-1), Georgia (W, 2-1), LSU, Missouri and South Carolina.

The Vols have SEC road series in the regular-season at Alabama (L, 2-1), Auburn, Kentucky, Florida and Vanderbilt.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media on Thursday to preview the Auburn series. Vitello’s media availability canoe watched below.

