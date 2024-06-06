Tony Vitello previews Knoxville Super Regional versus Purple Aces

Tennessee and Evansville practiced at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Thursday ahead of game No. 1 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional.

The Vols and Purple Aces will compete in a best-of-three series, Friday-Sunday, for the right to advance to the College World Series. Game times and television information can be viewed here.

Tennessee is playing for its third College World Series appearance in four years.

PHOTOS: Tennessee baseball practices ahead of facing Evansville

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament practice.

Vitello’s preview of the Knoxville Super Regional can be watched below.

