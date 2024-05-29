Tony Vitello previews 2024 Knoxville Regional

Tennessee (50-11) is a No. 1 overall seed and will host the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.

The Knoxville Regional will be held, Friday-Monday, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee will open play against No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky (35-22) on Friday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

No. 2 seed Southern Miss (41-18) will also open Knoxville Regional play on Friday against No. 3 seed Indiana (32-24-1). First pitch between the Hoosiers and Golden Eagles is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional, seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s pre-regional media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire