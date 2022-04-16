Tony Vitello, Frank Anderson ejected in first inning of Tennessee baseball vs. Alabama

Coach Tony Vitello was ejected in the first inning of Tennessee baseball's game against Alabama on Saturday. Pitching coach Frank Anderson was tossed prior to Vitello's ejection.

Third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias tossed both Anderson and Vitello. Macias was the home-plate umpire in UT's 6-3 loss Friday night and in its 8-4 loss to Texas in the College World Series last year.

Anderson ran onto the field after UT starting pitcher Chase Dollander took a line drive off his right side from Alabama's Zane Denton. Anderson appeared irate with the Alabama dugout or head coach Brad Bohannan, who coaches third base, after Dollander was hit by the line drive.

Vitello was already out of the dugout when Macias tossed Anderson. Vitello ran straight at Macias, while Anderson continued talking to second-base umpire Joe Harris.

Tony Vitello bumps the 3rd base umpire after being ejected in the top of the first inning. Certainly looks like a suspension will be coming. Frank Anderson also ejected. pic.twitter.com/7QiOrTmb4f — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) April 16, 2022

Vitello and Macias argued for about a minute before Macias ejected Vitello. Vitello took off his hat and chest bumped Macias, who jumped back and moved away from Vitello. Harris and first-base umpire Javerro January got between Vitello and Macias.

It was the first time Vitello was ejected since April 16, 2021, against Vanderbilt. Anderson had not been ejected since April 7 , 2019, against Mississippi State.

Hitting coach Josh Elander became the acting head coach with Vitello and Anderson tossed. Director of operations Chad Zurcher, director of player development Luke Bonfield and student assistant coach Ricky Martinez are the other coaches in the dugout.

