Tony Vitello discusses Vols facing Evansville in game No. 3

Tennessee opened the Knoxville Super Regional with a series win versus Evansville. The Vols entered Saturday’s contest with an opportunity to clinch a College World Series berth.

Tennessee will now face the Purple Aces on Sunday in a series finale after losing, 10-8, in game No. 2 of a best-of-three series.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media and recapped the Vols’ loss to Evansville.

“Obviously, it’s a little different weekend, but we say it in our conference — you’re in a three-round bout, and you’re going to have to take blows and give blows,” Vitello said. “We were fortunate yesterday, but today they delivered a couple more blows than we did.

“Thrilling for the fans who were one away from being in a really good position, but it didn’t happen that way, so we’ll roll into Sunday, which is always an important day. It’ll be one to one, and we’ll get after it.”

