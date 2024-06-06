Tony Vitello details which SEC team’s style of play resembles Evansville

No. 1 national seed Tennessee (53-11) will host Evansville (38-24), Friday-Sunday, in the Knoxville Super Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Seventh-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media on Wednesday. He discussed if the Purple Aces reminded him of any SEC team the Vols faced this season.

“A little bit of Kentucky with the well balanced offense,” Vitello said. “They play with a real fun style. I think that’s kind of one thing that gets lost in the mix.

“I think the one thing in my conversations yesterday, I kept reminding people is their style of play is fun. They’re very confident, they get after it and play hard, so on top of the talent that’s there, they got a style of play too that makes them maybe better than the parts.”

Evansville advanced to super regional play after winning the Greenville Regional, hosted by East Carolina.

“I’ve known Wes or coach Carroll for a long time,” Vitello said of Evansville’s head coach. “He’s always been real good at kind of running around, beating the bushes, and finding guys that he knows are going to develop into something even better than they already are.

“That’s kind of been the makeup of that team is there’s a lot of guys who have developed and become even better than they are and all together. It makes for a really good team.”

