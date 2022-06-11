Tony Vitello breaks down Drew Gilbert, Frank Anderson’s ejections against Notre Dame

Notre Dame (39-15) defeated No. 1 Tennessee (56-8), 8-6, Friday in game No. 1 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional.

In the fifth inning, Tennessee centerfielder Drew Gilbert was ejected for arguing a strike call. Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson was also ejected for arguing the call.

Gilbert and Anderson face suspensions following their ejections.

Game No. 2 of the best-of-three series between the Vols and Fighting Irish is slated for 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday. ESPN will televise the matchup.

An if necessary game No. 3 will take place Sunday (TBD).

Following game No. 1 between Tennessee and Notre Dame, Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello discussed Gilbert and Anderson’s ejections.

On Drew Gilbert and Frank Anderson’s ejections

Drew Gilbert. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“It was hard because it’s chaos and you certainly don’t want anything to get inflamed more than it already was. Clearly that was the case. We talked as a group when we did the meeting yesterday in the MVP Room and then out on the field that it was going to be an emotional game, there’s going to be things that happen. But he (Gilbert) reacted to the pitch and I think Frank reacted too. We talked about as sincere of a conversation as you can have back in the locker room. Frank wanted to make sure Drew didn’t do anything to further worsen things or get a suspension. At the time I wasn’t sure if it was me. I reacted, I didn’t say anything. I wasn’t sure necessarily who got thrown out.”

On Gilbert and Anderson’s potential suspensions

Frank Anderson. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“I’m going to sound like I’m not very good at my job, but I don’t know that for a fact. I do know that the umpires said to get Drew out of the dugout or else he’s be suspended. And then later I was told that both of those guys would be suspended for tomorrow. But honestly I don’t really know for how long.”

On lineup changes if Gilbert is suspended for Saturday’s game

Jared Dickey. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story continues

“You have to have a different guy in the four-hole. I don’t know necessarily who it will be, but we’ve had other guys in that spot. Drew went through a phase during the year with a little bit of hamstring stuff and also we’ve mixed guys in and out of the lineup early in the year, not this deep. We’ll see. The guy we put in for him (Jared Dickey) is a guy just like Drew that if I’m going down, I want to go down with that guy.”

On whether he felt the Drew Gilbert ejection was warranted

Tony Vitello. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“That’s not up to my discretion, as far as what is or what is not (deserving of ejection). But… I don’t want to misquote the kid, but obviously he turned his back and said something about being terrible or not a good call or something to that effect. And so, when he tossed them, like I said, I was kind of confused who it was that got ejected. But all that got cleared up, and you can’t take it back. Certainly, it’s pretty well documented across the country that the kid likes to win and plays with a lot of passion. At times, it’s hard to control him. I joked at Georgia Southern last year to the umpire that I don’t have control over him—I can’t be on the field with them. I wish I could; I’d kill to play with that kid. But he let it spill over a little bit there. And again, that’s at their discretion—what is and what isn’t. I sure enjoy competing with him and would like to do it again. But like I said—can’t take it back.”

Umpire crew chief Billy Van Raaphorst releases statement on Drew Gilbert's ejection

Tennessee Volunteers versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

“Tennessee #1 Drew Gilbert argued several pitches during the top of the second inning, steaming in from centerfield. To begin the next inning I talked to the player between innings, warning him to direct his comments only to his team, not our crew or the other team. He said O.K. and that he just gets excited. “During the fifth inning following strike one, Tennessee batter Gilbert yelled an expletive, followed by another expletive as he walked out of the box and was subsequently ejected.”

1

1