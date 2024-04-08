Tony Vance: Guernsey FC boss challenges players to end season on a high

Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC's manager since the club was formed in 2011 [BBC]

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has challenged his players to end their season on a high after a sixth successive defeat on Saturday.

The Green Lions lost 2-1 at Westfield to remain in 16th place in the Isthmian League South Central table.

The islanders have five games to play with the next four all at home.

"What we've got to do is attack these next five games and try and get some points because I want to finish the season positively," Vance said.

"I was really disappointed with our finish last year so now I want to make sure we build on today's performance.

"Obviously it was a loss but it was fantastic given the resources we had."

Guernsey won just two points from their final five games last season, ending the campaign with a 3-0 away loss at Hanworth Villas before a 6-0 defeat at Bedfont Sports in their final game of the campaign.

Vance hopes the home support at Footes Lane will be enough to help his side turn around their current losing run.

"They can help us over the line but I appreciate that we've got to provide them with a performance that excites them and gets them providing the noise for us and gets us over the line," he said.

"What we've got now is those five games and we're in a much better place to play those five games than we were the last couple.

"I want to put the pressure on the players, I really want to push them and today's given me some hope there."