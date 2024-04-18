Tony the Tiger, U-M star Donovan Edwards team up to announce $50,000 donation to BCC

BATTLE CREEK - With a goal to improve middle school sports in Battle Creek, who better to have on your team in that fight than Tony the Tiger and University of Michigan national championship running back Donovan Edwards.

Those two were the featured guests at a presentation at Springfield Middle School on Thursday where $50,000 was donated to help fund middle school sports in Battle Creek through the Mission Tiger initiative.

Battle Creek Public Schools athletic director Lorin Granger, Tony the Tiger and superintendent Kimberly Carter accept a check for $50,000 from the Mission Tiger initiative at Springfield Middle School on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Since 2019, the iconic Kellogg's mascot Tony the Tiger has been at the forefront to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger, an initiative to help save middle school sports. In this instance, Kellogg's teamed up with Meijer through DonorsChoose.org to provide funds to support soccer and softball programs for middle school boys and girls at Battle Creek Public Schools.

"I think it's huge to have someone so recognizable like Donovan Edwards here today. Especially, to have someone who looks like our kids. Our kids get to see someone like them achieve at such a high level and it can make them believe it's possible for themselves," said Battle Creek Central Athletic Director Lorin Granger. "My priority is to create programs at the younger levels for kids to make them feel they are part of something special and motivate them to do better in the classroom."

"Something like this shows our kids that there are people invested in them. You can't win a soccer game without a soccer ball. Those things cost money and that's what our partners are here to do today, to help us get the things that we need to build the programs that we don't have. We struggle in some sports because our kids don't play in those sports until high school. And the only way that we can, is if our kids can do those sports in middle school and that's what this is about."

Michigan national championship running back Donovan Edwards was part of presentation at Springfield Middle School on Thursday where $50,000 was donated to Battle Creek Central Schools for use in middle school sports. Here is is joined for a photo op with Battle Creek Central Superintendent Kimberly Carter and BCC Athletic Director Lorin Granger.

Speakers at the presentation included WK Kellogg Co. Chief Growth Officer Doug VanDeVelde, Kaylee Schultz of Meijer, Battle Creek Central Superintendent Kimberly Carter and Granger, as well as Edwards.

"What's even more special about this today, is that we are able to have this Mission Tiger event here in our hometown of Battle Creek," VanDeVelde said. "W.K. Kellogg was born in Battle Creek and our company has stayed in Battle Creek. So, it's so special to us to be here and give back in Battle Creek."

Edwards drew the most excitement from the gym full of middle school students, who watched him lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship in football in January, where he rushed for over 100 yards and had two touchdowns in the title game victory over Washington.

"I'm blessed that Kellogg and Meijer invited me to be here and do this with them," Edwards said. "This is something I have been doing while at Michigan, to try and reach out where I can, and be able to plant the seed of wisdom in these kids' minds. To be able to go out there and have my few moments in front of them and leave them with something that can help them in their lives and help them to be well-rounded individuals.

"To me, it's still crazy to think about seeing these kids look up to me because we won a national championship. I have always been the one to be wide-eyed to other people and be inspired by others. So for me to be inspiring to others, to see them have those wide eyes when I come into the building, that's a special feeling."

