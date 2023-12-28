Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Oregon State confident with QB Ben Gulbranson leading the way

Oregon State football's starting quarterback Ben Gulbranson didn't see the field much during the recent regular season, but he's no stranger to success.

The 6-foot-3 native of Newbury Park, Calif., will be the starting quarterback on Friday against Notre Dame in the 90th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is set for noon and will be aired on CBS.

Gulbranson was named the starter after starter DJ Uiagalelei and backup Aidan Chiles announced they were transferring.

"I respect him as a player and even more as a person" said interim offensive coordinator Jon Boyer of Gulbranson. "He's smart, tough, he sees the field well and he'll be prepared. Ben always prepares himself each week. He's had success in the past and he fits perfectly what we want to do."

Dec 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws against the Florida Gators during the first half at the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Last season as a redshirt freshman, he played in 10 games, went 7-1, passed for 1,455 yards and threw for nine touchdowns. He passed for 250 yards on 20 completions in the comeback win over Stanford. He was also named the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl MVP after throwing for 165 yards and one touchdown with one rushing touchdown in the win over Florida.

"He's a great leader on and off the field," Oregon State tight end Riley Sharp. "We have full confidence in him and what he can do on the field. He has great experience for us."

Added wide receiver Jesiah Irish: "I feel really comfortable with Ben, he is a good leader and communicates well. He's improved and we have all the confidence in him going into the game."

Team notes

Oregon State is making its 20th all-time bowl appearance, going 12-7 in its previous 19.

Running back Deshaun Fenwick has 2,024 career rushing yards and Friday's Sun Bowl will be his last collegiate game.

Oregon State is 8-0 this season when scoring first and 8-0 when leading at halftime.

Oregon State defensive standout Kitan Oladapo , who will be playing in his 46th game, has 237 career tackles for three interceptions, 26 pass breakups, 14.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

5.06 - Oregon State averages 5.06 yards per carry. The Beavers are one of two teams in the Pac-12 to average

More: Sun Bowl news Here's how the Sun Bowl landed Notre Dame and what it means for El Paso

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: QB Ben Gulbranson no stranger to success as he starts Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl