Tony Stewart, SRX racing series inject some life with Ken Schrader in the lineup

Inviting himself didn’t work, so Kenny Schrader played hard-to-get.

And whaddaya know, he’s going prime time.

The third summertime season of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) begins Thursday night (on ESPN) from Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. The 13-driver lineup will include Schrader, and that can only lighten the mood and enhance the competition.

“I invited myself the last couple of seasons and didn’t get invited,” he said this week as he was driving from Upper New York — and yet another short-track race — to Stafford.

Long story short. The SRX started two years ago and Schrader was hired to shake down the equally prepared cars. He was a one-man test team. But it interfered with his still-busy schedule of criss-crossing the country with his short-track cars, racing a schedule that would buckle the knees of a racer much younger than his 68 years.

It was a paid gig, however, and he figured it might lead to a start (or more) in this summertime, six-race series that has turned heads in a good way. It did get him one start, and he finished third, but that was it.

Entering this third season, he said he wasn’t available for testing because it took too much time from his racing schedule — he's already run over three dozen races this year, all over the country, in late models, modifieds, and even a Figure 8 race ... in a school bus!

“By the time I leave Missouri and come back, it’s three days I’ve missed that I could be racing,” he says. “They called and said they really needed me to test the cars and I said, ‘sorry, I can’t do it.’

“They called the next day and said, ‘we have an opening for a full-time driver.’ I said, ‘I’ll do that.’ I think they had a late cancellation.”

If you travel the nation's highways, there's a chance you'll see Kenny Schrader hauling one of his race cars to or from an off-Broadway speedway.

For a guy with a good-but-not-great NASCAR record — four Cup Series wins, three top-5 points finishes — Schrader always enjoyed some star power because he was a racer’s racer and, rather importantly, he was always the life of the party.

This time, the party has moved to Thursday nights.

The SRX has been a somewhat unexpected hit among race fans through two years, and this year might take another forward step through its Thursday night/ESPN combination, which harkens back to the old Thursday Night Thunder days that introduced folks to racers like Jeff Gordon and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart.

Given his familiarity with the cars, and his ongoing familiarity with short-track racing, don’t be surprised if Schrader runs among the leaders the next six Thursdays.

“Definitely excited, you know. There’s no advantage with that caliber of drivers,” he says of a full-time group that includes Stewart, Brad Keselowski, Marco Andretti and Ryan Newman. “Before, I made sure all the cars felt the same and went the same speed. Now I’m one of the guys, I'm worried about driving my car faster than everybody else.”

Most of Schrader’s NASCAR success came in the 1980s and ’90s, so when talk turns to the current product, you might assume he plays the old-man role and downplays today's big-league racing. Guess again.

“I don’t have the opinion that everything is screwed up,” he says. “I’m the direct opposite. Sitting on the couch or in the shop having a beer, I don’t think what’s shown on TV has ever been better. Those kids are racing their ass off the whole race.”

The SRX series features racers in equally prepared cars over a six-race summer schedule.

He’s also a big fan of the Next Gen car, which is now in its second season of employment in the Cup Series. And he has a reasonable twist on one of the Next Gen criticisms.

“I’m a fan of the new car,” he begins. “You can’t make anybody happy anymore. They’re talking about the cars being too stiff and it gave some guys concussions.

“Well, we used to kill ’em, so I don’t know how bad a concussion is.”

Did he battle concussions? Kenny Schrader gives the answer you’d expect from him.

“I’m thinking I never had one,” he says. “I was lucky, I always got knocked out.

“I remember riding around under yellow, and they’d be cutting somebody out of a car. I’d get on the radio and say, ‘you hear anything about Bob?’ They’d say, ‘yeah, he’s hurt, but he knows it.’ If a guy knew he was hurt, he was OK.”

A lot of old-time NASCAR fans have taken a shine to the SRX series, and the addition of Kenny Schrader figures to make it even more enjoyable. But don’t expect him to assume the role of joy-riding museum piece.

“I wanna win every damn race I can,” he says. “But, you know, winning is still very, very, very important, but I still just love going to the race track. The days you don’t win, that’s why you go again. I’m no longer making myself miserable when I don’t win.”

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Tony Stewart, SRX series bring Ken Schrader to the party