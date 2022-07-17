Tony Stewart Wins SRX Event That Turns Into Part Demolition Derby

Photo credit: SRX

Tony Stewart and the rest of the Superstar Racing Experience field came to Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., expecting a tight race Saturday night—and they got it.

But they also wound up taking part in an event that was part dirt track race and part demolition derby, as there were 10 cautions in the 70-lap main event (and several more in each of the two 12-minute heat races that preceded the A Main) before Stewart emerged with the checkered flag.

It was Stewart’s second SRX win in the first five races of this season, and fourth overall in series history (three being on dirt surfaces), dating back to last year’s inaugural campaign. Stewart remains the only driver to win more than once in SRX history.

"It’s been a 90-degree day, it’s sunny, windy—everything that kills dirt tracks—but the staff here did an awesome job to give us an awesome racetrack,” Stewart told CBS Sports.

Stewart started the main event from the pole and led much of way, running a consistent high line around the 1/3-mile, 19-degree banked dirt track about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis.

“I love it when it gets up close to the wall like that,” Stewart said. “That’s when I’m having the most fun.”



The NASCAR Hall of Famer has competed several times in his racing career at what previously was known as I-55 Raceway, but the 51-year-old driver never wound up winning there until Saturday night.



“This place is pretty awesome,” Stewart said. “(Track co-owner and former NASCAR star) Kenny Schrader and these fans are diehard race fans. You’re not going to find fans who are any more diehard in this country for late models, sprint cars and modifieds than here at Pevely.”

Marco Andretti kept the pressure on Stewart for the better part of the remaining 10 laps, but ended up finishing runner-up for a series record third consecutive race.

Ryan Newman finished third, followed by Schrader, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Ernie Francis Jr., Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Hailie Deegan, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The series’ second season of six races in six straight weeks comes to a conclusion this coming Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio.

That race will not only determine the series championship—Stewart is looking to defend his title from last year’s inaugural season—it will also feature the father-son combo of former NASCAR driver and dirt racing legend Dave Blaney and his son, current NASCAR Cup star Ryan Blaney, competing in the race.

The elder Blaney is also co-owner of the Ohio track, much like Schrader is co-owner of Saturday night’s venue in the Show-Me State.

Main Event Results

Tony Stewart Marco Andretti Ryan Newman Ken Schrader Greg Biffle Michael Waltrip Ernie Francis Jr. Paul Tracy Tony Kanaan Hailie Deegan Matt Kenseth Bobby Labonte Ryan Hunter-Reay

But Wait, There's More

The winners in the first five races thus far have been Stewart (twice), as well as Helio Castroneves, Newman and Bobby Labonte. … Speaking of Labonte, who won last weekend’s fourth race of the season at Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, the NASCAR Hall of Famer came into Saturday’s race leading the SRX points. But because of his poor showing at I-55 and Stewart’s win, it’s looking like it will be a four-driver battle for the championship between Labonte, Stewart, Andretti and Newman. … Saturday’s race was the first time Hunter-Reay, a longtime star in the IndyCar world, has ever raced on dirt. He actually did a good job until making contact with other drivers three times in the main event (not necessarily all his fault, however). … Deegan managed to get as high as third in the main event until experiencing overheating issues late in the race after the radiator and front engine screen became blocked with dirt and debris. Deegan was forced to take her car to the pits with 17 laps left in the main event when the water temperature surpassed 300 degrees.

