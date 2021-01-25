Tony Stewart wins Arizona sprint car race

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart scored his first 410 sprint car victory of the season Sunday, winning the feature in round three of the Wild Wing Shootout at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

Stewart, the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, finished ahead fo Dominic Scelzi on Sunday. The event ended the three-night series of races at the track. Stewart finished seventh in Friday’s feature and 13th in Saturday’s feature. Michael Kofoid won the feature on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier Sunday, Stewart set a track record in qualifying. He circled the 1/3-mile banked dirt track in 12.395 seconds.

Giovanni Scelzi, who ran in the ARCA Menards West Series last year, along with select races in ARCA, finished ninth in Sunday’s 22-car feature.

Got the track record in qualifying! Led all 35 laps in the Main Event! Posed on a bull! @TonyStewart had a pretty badass Sunday! pic.twitter.com/7TySGffWPT — 𝙰𝚛𝚒𝚣𝚘𝚗𝚊 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚎𝚍𝚠𝚊𝚢 (@ArizonaSpeedway) January 25, 2021

