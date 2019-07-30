Tony Stewart throws apparent punch at heckling fan at dirt track

Don't heckle Tony Stewart. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tony Stewart didn’t take too kindly to what a fan at a dirt track was saying to him over the weekend.

In video that was making the rounds over social media and also obtained by TMZ, Stewart went after a man at a Minnesota dirt track Friday night after a verbal confrontation. It’s unclear what the man was saying to Stewart in the video, but it was enough for Stewart to chase him around a pickup truck and throw an apparent punch.

In a video from a different angle from the one that was obtained by TMZ, it sure looks and sounds like the punch connected. The audio has some curse words. Consider this your warning

Looks like ol’ Smoke @TonyStewart had some fun at the dirt track tonight! Credit to Jeff Riddle for this awesome video. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Tt6wpBP5ew — Nick Olsen (@NickOlsen_) July 27, 2019

Per the TMZ report, the man was upset that Stewart’s race didn’t last very long. Stewart had responded that he had an engine problem. While we don’t condone punching fans in the slightest, we also don’t condone loudly heckling people to provoke them. Yes, Stewart shouldn’t have gone after the man. That’s obvious. But it also should be obvious to act like a mature human being at all times.

The TMZ report also noted that police were not called.

Stewart’s Sunday night went a lot better than his Friday night did. The Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner won a sprint car race in Iowa on Sunday night. It was his first win on the sprint car All-Star Circuit of Champions since February.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

