Tony Stewart teams up with Mobil 1 to drive armored vehicle, promote more cash prizes for NASCAR fans

Tony Stewart is teaming up with the Mobil 1™ brand to give NASCAR fans a chance to win more cash during the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. Stewart, a three-time Cup Series champion who knows a thing or two about winning at this time of year and who is the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, in a Mobil 1 branded armored truck to prove it.

The vehicle, nicknamed the Mobil 1 Thousand Money Truck, had the same golden paint scheme that Kevin Harvick, a NASCAR Playoffs driver and 2014 champion, had on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for the race at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, this season. Stewart surprised fans outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte by showing up in the armored vehicle and then making it rain dollar bills with a pair of money guns.

The Mobil 1 brand, the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR, launched the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes earlier this year, awarding $1,000 or more to fans each time a driver running Mobil 1 lubricant technology wins any NASCAR Cup Series race. So far $15,000 has been awarded and the brand has announced that the prize totals will increase during the playoffs, giving fans more opportunities to win more money.

“Throughout my partnership with my good friends at Mobil 1, they‘ve had me drive some crazy things. I mean, anyone remember the tank? So, it‘s been fun to continue that tradition here,” Stewart said. “What‘s so special about this promotion is that Mobil 1 is rewarding fans in a way that really no one else can, as both a league sponsor and technology provider for so many NASCAR teams. The chance at weekly cash is exciting for everyone, and the bonuses they‘ve added all season, including special prizes to celebrate 10 years as an SHR partner, make signing up a no-brainer.”

At the start of the playoffs and for each cutoff race, an extra prize will be up for grabs: $1,000 for every Mobil 1 driver advancing to the next round, awarded as a lump sum. Additionally, if a Mobil 1 driver wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, one lucky fan will walk away with $15,000.

“The Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes is about celebrating drivers, teams, and wins right along with the fans that make NASCAR such an incredible sport,” said Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil. “Now, with the playoffs right around the corner, we are thrilled to ramp it up and give fans the opportunity to win even bigger prizes as the stakes get higher. Whenever you see a Mobil 1 decal on track, you can be sure that our technology is in that vehicle, and it‘s both a privilege and a responsibility that we don‘t take lightly.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs get underway Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway with cutoff races scheduled for Sept. 18 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Oct. 10 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and Oct. 31 at Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race is set for Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup Series teams that benefit from Mobil 1 technology include Stewart-Haas Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Live Fast Motorsports and Gaunt Brothers Racing, so look for their cars on the track as you root them on to victory and more cash prizes.