Tony Stewart ‘still looking forward’ after NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination

Tony Stewart is going too fast to take time appreciate his contributions to NASCAR.

The three-time Cup champion said as much Wednesday on NASCAR America Motormouths as he discussed being one of 20 nominees for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

“I’m still racing,” Stewart said of his busy schedule, which includes 99 dirt races. “It doesn’t leave much time to stop and do anything, let alone really reflect on our career. I’m still busy with Stewart-Haas Racing and everybody at Ford. I’ve got four awesome drivers I love interacting with. I guess I just haven’t gotten away from it enough to really stop and look backwards. We’re still looking forward right now.”

Stewart, who finished his NASCAR racing career with 49 Cup wins, said he still doesn’t feel like his name belongs in the same discussion as Earnhardt, Unser, Foyt and Petty.

“I think a lot of that too is those were guys I grew up watching on TV and respect so much,” Stewart said. “I don’t know that I was even qualified to carry their helmet bags for them. Just to be put in a sentence like that, it’s like watching an episode of Sesame Street, which thing doesn’t belong?”

Stewart received word he was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame via text while flying home from Florida, where had been inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to imagine going into Hall of Fames while you’re still a race car driver,” Stewart said. “I told them it kind of makes me feel old and I don’t know if I want to feel that old yet.”

Watch the above video for the full interview with Stewart.

Such a cool event. Thank you to the @MotorsportsHOF. It’s an honor to be inducted and I’m grateful for the recognition. pic.twitter.com/kv75UuJQUR — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) March 13, 2019



