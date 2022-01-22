Tony Stewart to join FOX broadcast booth for Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is getting even more star power for its Los Angeles debut — NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the broadcast booth for the Feb. 6 spectacle, FOX announced Saturday night.

The Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner will also offer his analysis for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

I‘m teammates with @ClintBowyer again. @MikeJoy500 will have his hands full. This is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/V1MIBHc5GU — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) January 23, 2022

“To call the very first Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum AND the Daytona 500 is an opportunity you don‘t pass up,” Stewart said in a FOX Sports release. “The size and scope of both these races is massive, and it‘s an honor to be a part of them with FOX. Anytime you get to talk racing with Clint and Mike, you‘re going to have a good time.”

The season-opening Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum exhibition race marks a historic first visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will add NASCAR Cup Series racing to its 98-year-old portfolio. The event is to be contested around a quarter-mile asphalt oval that has been built on the facility‘s football field.

The Los Angeles event (6 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM) will mark the first time the preseason Clash will be held outside of Daytona International Speedway since its inception in 1979, and it will give the sport its first competitive look at the Next Gen car in the non-points event.

There’s plenty more in store for fans in attendance or watching on FOX as well, including a Pitbull pre-race concert presented by Coca-Cola along with a race break performance by Ice Cube.

FOX also announced that two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds will return as the FOX NASCAR technical analyst, with Jamie Little and Regan Smith reporting from the pits at the Clash and Vince Welch joining the team in Daytona.