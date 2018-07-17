Tony Stewart to fans: ‘Put some pressure on NASCAR’ for Xfinity race at Eldora

Tony Stewart challenged fans to reach out to NASCAR and convince the sanctioning body to put an Xfinity race at Eldora Speedway.

“Fans, if you’re out there, think about starting to put some pressure on NASCAR,” Stewart said during an appearance Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think we need to get an Xfinity race. If we could get an Xfinity race and it was successful, maybe one day we could get a Cup race here at Eldora, and I think that’s something everybody would like to see.”

No move could be made until 2020. The 2019 schedule already has been announced for the Xfinity Series and also has been released for the Cup series.

This is the sixth year the Truck Series has raced at Eldora Speedway.

Stewart said on “Tradin’ Paint” that he thinks an Xfinity and Cup race could work at Eldora Speedway, the high-banked half-mile dirt track in Ohio that Stewart owns.

“Maybe one of these days we will get an Xfinity or a Cup race here because we’ve proven you can run the vehicles here,” Stewart said. “We’ve proven that the Truck drivers that have never been on dirt before can sit there and get around this track really well. If a truck can get around here, an Xfinity or Cup car get around here as well. Who knows, I never dreamed we’d have a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race here. Now maybe the dream will start now that maybe we can get an Xfinity race here in the future, too.”

The Truck series races at Eldora on Wednesday night. The Trucks will race at Eldora in 2019 on Aug. 1.

The cost to do it would be very little. The speeds are slow enough that you don’t need to worry about aero. The don’t have to waste money on wind tunnel time — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) July 17, 2018

Catching up on today’s racing news. I’m not against running an xfinity race or maybe even one day a cup race on dirt, but it’s gotta be on a better Tire with more performance characteristics than what’s currently being used by the truck series. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 17, 2018





