Tony Stewart to Chase Briscoe: ‘I’m just glad you stood up for yourself’
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis about Chase Briscoe turning Denny Hamlin in the final laps.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Saints need either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill to seize the starting quarterback job, but so far in preseason neither QB has risen to the occasion.
INDIANAPOLIS — The first NASCAR Cup Series road-course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was full of drama — for AJ Allmendinger, who led only the last two laps of overtime to secure his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, and for those who fell short of the cherished trophy in an action-packed final few […]
Denny Hamlin has secured himself a spot in the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota clinched a berth by virtue of AJ Allmendinger, a non-playoff eligible driver, winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Hamlin finished 23rd in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard — race No. […]
John and Brittany Force completed the first father-daughter nitro sweep in NHRA history Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. The 72-year-old John Force won for the time time this year and 154th overall. What was special was, to do it with Brittany.
Listen in as Chase Briscoe talks about his post-race conversation with Denny Hamlin after the two made contact during the final laps at Indianapolis.
Uncertain if he will race NASCAR next season or if Sunday will be his last start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ryan Newman is philosophical on the future.
Fresh off their preseason win, the Bears' rookie class attended the White Sox game on Sunday, where Justin Fields threw out the first pitch.
Wow, this is truly incredible.
Alex Smith took in the game as the Giants beat the Rockies 5-4.
Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. The Angels made the move Sunday in the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Los Angeles (58-60) also recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake.
A complete list of the golf equipment Kevin Kisner used to win the PGA Tour's 2021 Wyndham Championship.
"I saw a guy who made a couple nice plays on third down," Meyer said during halftime when asked about No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Lap-by-lap highlights for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
The Foo Fighters are asking concertgoers to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 48 hours of attending their Alaska concert, according to an announcement from Ticketmaster. The Grammy Award-winning band has three stops in Alaska for their tour – two in Anchorage on August 17 and 19 at […]
Fans are amazed at the $5 billion Inglewood venue when it was opened to the L.A. faithful for the first time for Saturday's Chargers-Rams preseason game.
The aerospace titan can't seem to get out of its own way, with major technical miscues across the enterprise.
Critics blasted the LA Police Department for standing by.
Forecasters say the systems will also clear out much of the smoke that has settled in the Treasure Valley.