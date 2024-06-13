Tony Snell's younger brother returns to New Mexico to attend Albuquerque Prep

Jun. 12—D.J. Barnett remembers the roar of the Pit crowd.

Even though he was about 5 years old at the time, he remembers the Lobo hat that became rather famous in these parts in that 2012-13 season that his mom, Sherika Brown, would proudly wear to games cheering on her son, and DJ's older brother, Tony Snell.

And while mom and brother followed the former Lobo basketball star on a couple of his stops in his decade-long NBA career — living in Chicago then Milwaukee before most recently living in Palm Springs, California — the 6-foot-2 Barnett is now back in Albuquerque.

This time, he's here to make a basketball legacy of his own, officially joining Albuquerque Prep, the relatively new startup and fully NCAA-accredited prep school geared at preparing boys and girls for college basketball while still earning high school diplomas.

"I'm just trying to get better, trying to get ready for the next level," Barnett told the Journal on Wednesday, two days after he returned to the state to play for the Wolves.

He'll be living with several of his fellow classmates and teammates and will mix a daily basketball regimen with coursework during the school year to prepare for being a college athlete.

"It can prepare me as far as the training schedule, the games you play, the physicality, and just the competition (on the national prep school circuit) to get ready for the next level," Barnett said.

It's a move several high-profile instate basketball prospects have made lately. That list includes: Jalin Holland, the Los Lunas High star who will play his final high school season at Dream City Christian (Prep) School in Glendale, Arizona; former La Cueva High brothers Daniel and Eric Jacobsen who opted to play out their high school careers in New Hampshire at Brewster Academy, the prep school the 7-3 Daniel just completed before enrolling at Purdue and the one in which 6-10 Eric is now enrolled in for his final two high school seasons; and former Eldorado star and LSU commit Bella Hines, who will be part of this year's first-ever Albuquerque Prep girls team.

Barnett finding his way back to Albuquerque is also about the close connection his family has had for the past decade with Albuquerque Prep president and former UNM Lobo assistant coach Brandon Mason.

"He's like an uncle to me," Barnett said.

The 16-year-old shooting guard who is expected to be a part of the recruiting Class of 2026, says he can handle the ball, but prefers an "off-ball" role more like a shooting guard, or even in the mold of his older brother, who has made his NBA living as a "3 and D" player, meaning a good defender who can hit the outside shot — something Barnett says he can do.

As for that hat? Brown either lost it or someone "borrowed" it from her along the way, Barnett said.

The hope is, however, she'll get a replacement to wear one day down the road when another one of her sons is playing for the Lobos in the Pit.