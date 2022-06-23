Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tony “Goose” Siragusa died Wednesday at age 55.

Siragusa joined the Colts in 1990 as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He wound up spending seven seasons with the Colts before spending the final five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Over the span of his 12-year career, Siragusa appeared in 169 games (148 starts), recording 564 tackles and 22 sacks.

