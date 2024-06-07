Tony Schumacher unveils Waltrip Brewing Co. themed paint scheme

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Eight-time National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher unveiled a special Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. paint scheme ahead of the Thunder Valley Nationals.

Schumacher will pilot his 11,000 horsepower machine with the special paint scheme at the Bristol Dragway where he returns a six-time Bristol winner. His six wins are the most of any Top Fuel driver at the facility.

Schumacher said that the Bristol Dragway is a fantastic facility.

“I’ve been coming here a long, long time,” Schumacher said. “I’ve watched this track get redesigned, redeveloped and just had incredible success.”

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals begins Friday at the Bristol Dragway.

