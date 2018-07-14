Tony Romo's Super Bowl prediction draws response from Tom Brady

Tony Romo's Super Bowl prediction of the Jacksonville Jaguars taking over the AFC title from the Patriots and facing the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta in SB53 drew a response from Tom Brady on Instagram.

The NFL's official Instagram account posted a photo of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey with the prediction of Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB now the analyst on CBS' No. 1 NFL broadcast team. Here's a screenshot, complete with Brady's comment:

Screenshot: Tony Romo Super Bowl prediction: Jaguars-Packers

Appearing on the NFL Network earlier this week, Romo said rumors of a rift between Brady and coach Bill Belichick are overblown. "I think they probably squabble just like any married couple for 20 years, and then they also love each other.

"I just think when you work together for 15 to 20 years, whatever it is, I think that whenever you have the success that they have, people have to come up with stuff," Romo told NFL Network. "I also think that I've been upset with my coaches before, and then you come back and you're fine. And then you get upset with them, and you come back and you're fine. It's a part of sports."

Brady and the Patriots report to camp on July 26.

