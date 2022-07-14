Tony Romo talks about a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The last starting QB on the market heading into the 2022 NFL season appears to be Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers and the last team that might be in the market for one happens to be the Seahawks. Earlier this week ESPN reported Seattle has had internal discussions about Garoppolo.

Tony Romo played his college ball at Eastern Illinois University, the same as Garoppolo. Now he talks about the game for a living and makes more than anyone else doing it – at least until Tom Brady starts his new gig at Fox. Here’s Romo talking about an unlikely potential intradivision trade.

Related

Seahawks, 49ers fans share different reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo report

Recommended Stories