Tony Romo says Raiders are 'tough to decipher' before 2019 season

The Raiders have a lot going on heading into the 2019-20 season.

The additions of experienced players and fresh faces on top of being a part of HBO's "Hard Knocks," could create a lot of storylines to discuss, but former NFL quarterback turned CBS analyst Tony Romo isn't too sure what to make of the team ... at least not yet.

"This is one of those things where it's they could be really good but you just don't know until they put the pieces out there and see how it kind of fits together," Romo told 'The Mercury News' while he was preparing for the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.

"We all know Jon Gruden. He's a great football coach and he's going to have them giving everything they have."

He's not wrong.

Just watching how bad Gruden wants to win, you'll see a coach who is relentless in wanting to lead his team to victory. And the team itself is filled with talent, but it's all about what they do with it, and how it all plays out.

Romo added they're a big question mark.

"They're a little tougher to kind of decipher right now."

