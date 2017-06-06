Tony Romo reluctantly ends up with last touchdown ball

The last pass Tony Romo threw in the NFL (at least for now) went to Terrance Williams in the Cowboys’ regular-season finale against the Eagles. Williams said he had to force the now CBS broadcaster to take the ball.

“When we came back to the sideline, I gave it back to him,” Williams said via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He was trying to give me the ball to keep it, so I had to cuss to give it back to him. He finally took it.”

Romo threw 248 touchdown passes in his career with the Cowboys, declining to join another NFL team in the offseason.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Williams said. “Just because Tony is still my bro. That’s something when you grow up watching and you’re in high school and college and thinking you’ll never play with this guy.

“Just to know you caught his last touchdown means the world. When I finally sit back down and think about it, then that’s when it’ll hit me. It was his final one, so it felt pretty good.”