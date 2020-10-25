Tony Romo mispronouncing Brandon Aiyuk's name makes 49ers Twitter nuts

Josh Schrock

Ai-YUCK: Romo's whiff on 49ers rookie's name drives Twitter nuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Aiyuk might be a household name one day, but today is not that day.

Especially not to Tony Romo.

The CBS announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was on the call Sunday when the 49ers visited the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. While Aiyuk had a solid first half as the 49ers jumped to a 16-3 lead, Romo just couldn't seem to get the rookie wide receiver's name right.

Twitter, always rational and understanding, wasn't a fan of Ai-Yuck.

In fairness to Romo, the first half was about as entertaining as watching paint dry, so perhaps he wasn't all that locked in.

RELATED: 49ers break Patriots' 32-game streak of not allowing opening-drive TD

Aiyuk led the 49ers with three catches for 54 yards in the first half, as he continues to get more comfortable during his first season in the NFL. As one-third of the "YAC Bros," Aiyuk's talent is undeniable, and he quickly could become a star in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Don't worry, Faithful: Romo will learn Aiyuk's name. All in due time.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast