Tony Romo mispronouncing Brandon Aiyuk's name makes 49ers Twitter nuts

Ai-YUCK: Romo's whiff on 49ers rookie's name drives Twitter nuts

Brandon Aiyuk might be a household name one day, but today is not that day.

Especially not to Tony Romo.

The CBS announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was on the call Sunday when the 49ers visited the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. While Aiyuk had a solid first half as the 49ers jumped to a 16-3 lead, Romo just couldn't seem to get the rookie wide receiver's name right.

Twitter, always rational and understanding, wasn't a fan of Ai-Yuck.

Tony Romo keeps calling Aiyuk, "I-Yock" It's the number one broadcasting crew for the network. No producer catching that and getting in his ear? Come on. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) October 25, 2020

Dear Tony Romo,

Brandon’s last name is pronounced Aiyuk (eye-yook) not (eye-yuck) and I’m sorry about that muffed FG in Seattle years ago.

Warm Regards,

49er Faithful — KatySFFaithful (@SfCastile) October 25, 2020

Does Tony Romo have a different pronunciation guide than everyone else for Brandon Aiyuk?? — Big bags of soup carrier (@Robbie_gr) October 25, 2020

Am I the only one who gets bothered by the way Tony Romo pronounces, Aiyuk?? 😂😂 — Jerry (@WestCoastin_91) October 25, 2020

It is SO annoying how Romo cannot pronounce Aiyuk’s name correctly. #SFvsNE pic.twitter.com/7IWyTvuUV6 — Susan (@moonzee) October 25, 2020

In fairness to Romo, the first half was about as entertaining as watching paint dry, so perhaps he wasn't all that locked in.

Aiyuk led the 49ers with three catches for 54 yards in the first half, as he continues to get more comfortable during his first season in the NFL. As one-third of the "YAC Bros," Aiyuk's talent is undeniable, and he quickly could become a star in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Don't worry, Faithful: Romo will learn Aiyuk's name. All in due time.

