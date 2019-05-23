Tony Romo loses appeal in fan expo lawsuit

Tony Romo lost again in his legal dispute with the league.

Fan Expo LLC, partly owned by the former Cowboys quarterback, sued the NFL after the 2015 National Fantasy Football Convention event was canceled. Lawyers for the Fan Expo contended the NFL threatened players scheduled to attend with discipline for violation of the league’s gambling policy.

The 2016 event, scheduled for Pasadena, California, also was canceled. That dispute centered around sponsorship.

Romo’s side claimed the league interfered by pressuring Electronic Arts – makers of the Madden NFL franchise – to withdraw their sponsorship of the event.

It has been tied up in the court system since.

The initial lawsuit by Romo’s side was dismissed by a Texas district court, and a separate lawsuit claiming the league strong-armed players into avoiding the event also was heard and dismissed. Lawyers for Romo appealed the lower court decision, seeking a reversal.

But, on Thursday, an appeals court in Dallas let a lower court ruling stand, giving the NFL another victory in the dispute, 105.3 The Fan reports.