Tony Romo injures wrist, fails to three-peat in American Century tourney

Tony Romo was seeking a three-peat in the American Century Championship. He stood tied for fourth after two rounds.

But the former Cowboys quarterback injured his left wrist late in the second round Saturday, forcing him to withdraw before Sunday’s final round.

Romo, now an NFL analyst for CBS, sought medical attention after a shot on the 16th hole. He finished the round with an unorthodox swing after having his wrist taped.

Tennis player Mardy Fish won the event, holding off former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

Fish’s 76-point total was nine better than Williams, who had 15 points Sunday.

“I’m happy for Mardy,” Williams said, via the Associated Press. “I don’t like that he did it at my expense, but he was the best player this week.”

