Tony Romo has had offers to come back

This is what happens, apparently, when Matt Hasselbeck says no.

CBS broadcaster/seer of the future Tony Romo clearly still has the ability to diagnose plays at the line of scrimmage, and somebody apparently wanted him to get back to doing it with a helmet on.

In his interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Romo said he’s had offers to come back to the field.

“There are legitimate contract offers and there are, ‘Hey, what are you thinking?'” he said with a laugh.

Then asked to describe the difference between a serious offer and a less-than serious offer, he offered a bit of info.

“There was something earlier this season and definitely two times this offseason,” he said. “Usually, it is a coach that reaches out.”

Romo’s still just 38, and was good enough at his job previously to make you think he could play. And given the desperation some teams showed while looking for quarterbacks this year, he’d clearly be an upgrade over some of the guys who got calls — and even some of them who answered the calls and got jobs.