Tony Romo gives odd prediction for Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII

Tony Romo was the star of CBS' broadcast of the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo correctly predicted many of the Patriots' plays before they happened, and several of them came late in the game as Tom Brady's offense sealed a 37-31 overtime win to set up a Super Bowl LIII matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

This year it's CBS' turn to broadcast the Super Bowl, and Romo will be back in the booth with play-by-play partner Jim Nantz for the call. Romo was asked for a Super Bowl prediction during CBS' media availability Tuesday, and he provided everything except a winner. Here's his take on the game:

Tony Romo's Super Bowl prediction: "28-24. And I think the team that has 24 is going to have the ball at the end of the game and not score."

— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2019

The Patriots have some positive history with a 28-24 score. That was the outcome of their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots, however, are a pretty good bet to score at least 30 points on Sunday. They have posted 30-plus points in back-to-back Super Bowls, as well as scoring 78 points in their last two playoff games leading up to Super Bowl LIII. Given the impressive offensive talent on both of these teams, we should expect a high-scoring game Sunday in Atlanta.

