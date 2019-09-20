Tony Romo will get a game off, if he makes the cut in golf tournament

CBS is prepared to let Tony Romo have a game off to play golf.

Romo will play in next week’s Safeway Open, and if he makes the cut, CBS will allow him to play on Sunday rather than work the Vikings-Bears game he’s currently scheduled to call. If he misses the cut, he’ll work on Sunday as usual.

CBS confirmed to the New York Post that it has a contingency plan for Romo’s absence but declined to say who would join Jim Nantz in the booth for Vikings-Bears if Romo isn’t there.

Romo had previously asked permission to miss a game for golf and been denied. Perhaps this year, with Romo’s contract about to expire, CBS is eager to get in his good graces so he’ll stick with the network. He has drawn rave reviews at CBS and will likely have other good offers after this season. Perhaps his next contract will include stipulations for missing games to play golf.