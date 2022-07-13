How Tony Romo foresees Jimmy Garoppolo trade saga playing out

How Tony Romo foresees Jimmy G trade saga playing out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To say it has been a tumultuous offseason for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is an understatement.

After almost leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LVI, Garoppolo was expected to be moved at some point in the offseason to make way for second-year QB Trey Lance. However, he underwent shoulder surgery in early March, complicating matters with training camp only weeks away.

That said, while there have been reports that Garoppolo had been throwing for "weeks," the uncertainty regarding his health makes it difficult to see where he might end up, as noted by NFL on CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

"The biggest thing is, he's got to get healthy [with his shoulder]," Romo said on the latest episode of The Zach Gelb Show. "But when he gets healthy, you'll see teams coming in."

Romo also states that by waiting for Garoppolo to be fully healthy, the 49ers can get the proper value that they are looking for in any sort of deal.

Additionally, while Romo doesn't foresee Garoppolo going to a specific team, he does think the Seattle Seahawks could make a move for the QB, even if it is rare to trade within the division.

"If they view him as a really talented guy but think Trey's a bit more talented, they probably won't do that and trade him within the division. But if they view him not at that level, then that would be different," Romo concluded.

At any rate, only time will tell where Garoppolo will end up once the season finally starts. But rest assured; the ending of this saga is one all parties would like to know sooner rather than later.

