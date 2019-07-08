Tony Romo favored to repeat in American Century Championship

Tony Romo hasn’t made a PGA Tour cut, but the fact that he has played in two PGA Tour events this year makes him the favorite to repeat in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe this week.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Romo with 5-2 odds with former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder at 3-1 and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz at 6-1 among the 93 celebrities entered in the tournament.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Six NFL head coaches, 16 active NFL, NBA and NHL players and 22 Hall of Famers will play.

Romo, 39, has worked hard on his golf game since retiring from the NFL.

The former Cowboys quarterback shot 15 over at the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March, missing the cut by 17 strokes, and missed the cut with an 8-over 150 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

In winning his first American Century Championship last year, Romo scored 71 points to beat Mulder by three points. The CBS analyst remains an amateur, so his $125,000 in winnings last year were distributed to tournament charities.

Among NFL players competing this weekend, Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and Vikings receiver Adam Thielen have 50-1 odds; Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Washington quarterback Case Keenum and Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald have 75-1 odds; Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has 100-1 odds; and Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has 500-1 odds.

Among NFL coaches, Mike Vrabel, Anthony Lynn, Matt Nagy, Frank Reich and Doug Pederson all are listed at 100-1, which is far better than Sean Payton at 2,000-1.

DeMarcus Ware has 5,000-1 odds, with Steve Young at 3,000-1.