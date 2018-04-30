Tony Romo fails to make it past U.S. Open local qualifying for second consecutive year

Tony Romo made a splash in his first year as an NFL analyst for CBS with an uncanny ability to correctly call what plays teams are going to run. Unfortunately for the ex-Cowboys star, his golf results have become just as predictable recently.

On Monday, Romo came up well short again his latest attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open. Playing at a local qualifier at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Tex., Romo shot a five-over-par 77, failing to nab one of the eight sectional qualifier spots up for grabs among a field of 132 golfers.

RELATED: 2018 U.S. Open qualifier results

In 2017, Romo missed moving on at a local qualifier by six shots. And earlier this year, he raised some eyebrows when he accepted a sponsor's exemption into a PGA Tour event, the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, and shot 77-82 to finish in last place by six shots. Anyway, let's look at a couple of clips, because yes, there were actually clips of Romo playing on Monday, courtesy of WFAA Channel 8's Mike Leslie.

After bogeying two of his first four holes, Romo had this nifty up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 fifth:

But there wouldn't be many more highlights. On the following hole, he did this:

Ouch. And there were some missed opportunities like this:

And this:

Story Continues

Here's a look at his final scorecard:

It was a disappointing result for the 38-year-old, but still a valiant effort. And say what you will about the guy, but you've gotta respect that kind of detailed stat-keeping.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers headlines NFL vs. NBA Ryder Cup-style golf event

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP