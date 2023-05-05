Tony Romo fails to advance through U.S. Open locals; Ludvig Aberg medals

Getty Images

Fresh off his second straight Big 12 individual title, Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg cruised through U.S. Open local qualifying on Wednesday, firing a 5-under 67 to earn medalist honors at the 18-hole qualifier in Odessa, Texas.

Aberg bogeyed his opening hole, the par-5 first at Odessa Country Club’s Old Course, but he was bogey-free after that, using a stretch of two eagles in four holes to begin the back nine to finish a shot better than teammate Carl Fosaas and Hayden Springer. Davis Seybert grabbed the fourth and final berth into final qualifying out of this local.

Among the notables who failed to advance: Aberg’s other teammate, Baard Skogen; former Texas player Taylor Funk, son of Fred Funk; current Oklahoma players Stephen Campbell Jr. and Ben Lorenz; and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL analyst Tony Romo.

Romo was 2 under through seven holes before playing his next five holes in 4 over. He eventually finished with a 1-over 73 to miss by four shots.

This was the first time Romo has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open in two years. The only occasion in which he’s advanced to final qualifying was in 2010.

“Had a really good spring,” Romo said during last month’s PGA Tour Champions event. “Got a lot of reps in, probably the most I’ve had leading up to this part of the year, where you could say the tournament season kind of starts in some ways. I feel ready. Body feels good. Back is always kind of a thing. Had two back surgeries, but that feels strong right now. If that holds up, I think I’ll do all right this week.”

Perhaps adding insult to injury: The Texas Golf Association's official Twitter account tweeted a video of Romo’s first tee shot on Wednesday – and the keyboard commenters didn’t hold back on Romo’s methodical pre-shot routine.

Quite the gallery for @tonyromo today out here at Odessa CC. pic.twitter.com/hwFyUWcjvL — Texas Golf Association (@TexasGolfAssoc) May 3, 2023

Romo’s name is done being announced at the 5-second mark of the video. Romo then walks to the teeing ground on the par-5 first hole, driver in hand, and lasers something off in the distance with his radar gun. He then puts his glove mostly on, tees his ball up, takes a few steps back, straps on his glove the rest of the way, takes a few waggles, addresses his ball, a few more waggles, and finally, at the 1-minute mark exactly, Romo makes contact.

Story continues

“That took forever!” one user tweeted.

Read another tweet: “30 seconds after his name called before he puts his tee in the ground. Definition of not ready to go when it’s your turn.”

And one more, this one a nickname: “More like Tony SLO-mo.”

Warranted? Or a little too harsh?