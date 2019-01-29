Tony Romo expects Cowboys offense to remain “pretty similar”

Cowboys fans wanted Tony Romo as their offensive coordinator.

“Well, they’ll have to wait,” CBS’ top NFL analyst said Tuesday, via DavidMoore of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m sure one day I’ll coach. Right now, I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Cowboys fans likely will get Kellen Moore, once Romo’s backup, as their offensive coordinator.

The team has yet to announce job titles for Moore and newly hired Jon Kitna, another of the team’s former quarterbacks, or who will call plays.

The Cowboys fired Scott Linehan, but Romo doesn’t expect much change other than the name of the coordinator.

“I honestly don’t know how it will play out,” Romo said. “I think it will be interesting to see what they morph into. In a lot of ways, I think they’ll probably stay pretty similar because the head coach is there, and it’s still probably going to be his verbiage.”

That’s not really what Cowboys fans wanted to hear.