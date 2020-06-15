Before Josh Allen could work with his Bills teammates, he worked on himself.

And it was a conversation with a former quarterback early in the offseason — before the COVID-19 pandemic kept players from getting together — that convinced that was the way to go.

“I talked to Tony Romo for a couple hours at the Super Bowl,” Allen said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “And I got to talking with him about mechanics and keeping your head on the same plane, same axis, and kind of rotating around it, keeping your left arm super tight, and finding a way to throw the same exact way out of any position, whether your feet are set or not. That’s really been paying off. It’s been a good thing for me, and it’s gonna continue to be something I’ll work on.”

Early in the offseason, Allen had other quarterbacks to work with as well.

He was in Orange County, Calif, working with personal quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Washington’s Kyle Allen were also there, allowing the quarterbacks to do that kind of specific work and focus on it exclusively.

Once he was able to get together with new teammate Stefon Diggs and a group of Bills he already knew for a recent workout in Florida, that became the team-building and chemistry opportunity, which Sean McDermott found greater meaning in.

Tony Romo encouraged Josh Allen to focus on mechanics originally appeared on Pro Football Talk