Tony Romo eager to see Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers defensive line in action

With the 49ers facing major uncertainty ahead of the 2019 season, the NFL's resident "Nostradamus," CBS NFL Analyst Tony Romo, weighed in on what he foresees for coach Kyle Shanahan's group.

Romo focused on the availability of Jimmy Garoppolo, who 49ers fans hope will be able to play his first complete NFL season in 2019 after being acquired mid-season in 2017 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against the Chiefs in September.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"And so if Jimmy's able to play a full season, which I think everyone's excited about seeing, if that happens. Hopefully he can play great football and you'll see the 49ers win a lot of games," Romo told Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group on Thursday from the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Garoppolo has been cleared to fully participate in training camp, beginning later this month. C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens will both be back in camp to compete for the backup QB job.

Romo also was very complimentary of the 49ers pass rush, which received a notable boost this past offseason.

"The 49ers defensive line looks to be outstanding. I know what they have in their schematic advantage on offense with Kyle Shanahan," Romo told Inman.

The organization has made adding the pass rush a top priority in the NFL draft, as they've selected defensive lineman first in four of the past five drafts. Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas, and 2019 No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa will all be looking to make major contributions for the 49ers.

[RELATED: NFL Preview 2019: Ranking the top five wide receivers in the NFC West]

Story continues

Additionally, general manager John Lynch and the front office made an aggressive offseason move and brought in former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford to fortify the front line in a trade, as they exchanged a 2020 second-round pick for the Auburn product.

San Francisco will open the regular season September 8 in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers. You can bet Romo will be watching.

Tony Romo eager to see Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers defensive line in action originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area